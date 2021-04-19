1 dead after report of gunshot victim on McKelvey Rd. in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after deputies responded to a reported gunshot victim along McKelvey Road Monday night in southern Greenville County.

According to Greenville County dispatch, deputies were called to the Happy Cow Creamery on McKelvey Road shortly after 8:30pm for a possible gunshot victim.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are on scene for what appears to be a motor vehicle crash and a gunshot victim. The coroner’s office said one person has died.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

