ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a reported crash along US-29 near Williamston Saturday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened shortly after 10:30pm on US-29 near Sandy Lane.

Our 7 News crew says that one person is dead at the scene.

US-29 is closed between Sandy Lane and Welcome Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.