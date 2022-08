Investigators at Advanced Urgent Care on North Pleasantburg Drive for a death investigation in Greenville County, S.C., August 2, 2022 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.

Greenville Police said the shooting was reported at the Mulberry Court Apartments on Mulberry Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to another location on North Pleasantburg Drive.

The Greenville County Coroner confirmed they were responding to an urgent care clinic on N. Pleasantburg Drive.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.