1 dead after shooting at Spartanburg apartments; 2nd shooting also reported, police say

Police investigate deadly shooting at Victoria Gardens Apartments on Howard Street in Spartanburg, July 10, 2020. (WSPA Photo)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – One person has died following a shooting in at a Spartanburg apartment complex, Friday night.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments on Howard Street around 7:00pm for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been shot at least one time and was unresponsive.

That victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they died from their injuries, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Jalen Iyan McNeil of Spartanburg.

Officers said a separate gunshot victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center in a private vehicle. Investigators say that person was shot in the arm.

Spartanburg Police said they have no reason at this time to believe that the two shootings are related.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shootings.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Investigators are currently interviewing witnesses and say if anyone has any more information on the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.