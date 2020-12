GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police and the coroner’s office are investigating after a deadly shooting in Greenwood, Friday night.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened on McQuay Court just before 8:30pm.

The coroner said 25-year-old John Demetrius Logan died at the scene of the shooting.

The Greenwood Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting.

