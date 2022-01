HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – One person died following a shooting late Sunday night in Haywood County.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 11:30pm for a report of a gunshot injury on Ebb Road.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find 44-year-old Brandon Lee Gibson, of Canton, dead.

The sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed at this time and their investigation is ongoing.