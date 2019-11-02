1 dead after shooting in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a shooting left one person dead at a home north of Woodruff in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Pearson Road around 1:30am for a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle on the property.

Investigators say there were three other people at the scene who cooperated with deputies.

They say they believe everyone involved in the shooting has been identified and that there is no threat to the public.

There’s no word yet on any possible charges.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 26-year-old Jordan Lamar Nash of Greenville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday afternoon to determine the cause of death.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.