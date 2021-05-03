1 dead after shooting on Diamond St. in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Anderson County are investigating a deadly shooting along Diamond Street.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Diamond Street around 2:15pm for a report of shots fired.

Once at the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least one time.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and forensic investigators have also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405.

