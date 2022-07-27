SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday, hours after they were injured in a Spartanburg County crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Parris Bridge road just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on Parris Bridge Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and then struck a tree near Shoally Ridge Drive.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they died shortly before noon.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.