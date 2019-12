ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after the SUV they were driving crashed in Anderson County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC-81 south of Anderson just before 1:30pm.

Troopers said the SUV was headed north on Highway 81 when it went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.