GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a tree fell on a Gaffney home during storms Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said three people were pulled from the home on East Jefferies Street, including one child.

Severe storms were moving through the Upstate when the tree fell.

Heavy machinery was brought in to help free the residents who were trapped for more than an hour and a half.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.