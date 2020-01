ABBEVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers say one person has died after a van crashed into a bridge in Abbeville County, Wednesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, a van was traveling south on SC-201 around 10:45am when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a bridge, and overturned.

The driver of the van was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, troopers said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.