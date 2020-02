SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after troopers said their van crashed into a tree and overturned in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on Shaw Road near Floyd Lanford Road around 4:29pm Tuesday.

According to Highway Patrol, the van drove off of the left side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.