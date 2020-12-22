1 dead after workplace incident at Weaverville business

WEAVERVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police say a person has died after a workplace injury involving a forklift in Weaverville Tuesday.

According to the Weaverville Police Department, emergency crews were called to Thermo Fisher Scientific on Aiken Road around 11:45am for a report of a traumatic injury involving a forklift.

When firefighters and police arrived at the scene, they found the victim had died from their injuries near a loading dock area.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The North Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Department were notified and an investigation is ongoing, police said.