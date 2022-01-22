1 dead at Greenville Co. apartments, death investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex following a shooting that left one dead Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Edwards Road at Cliffwood Terrace Apartments.

Deputies said upon arrival they located a deceased person that had been shot at least one time.

GCSO said the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 232-7463.

