ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Anderson County Coroner said a child was taken by ambulance to AnMed Health Medical Center.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.