ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with murder following a homicide investigation in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Atkinson Street around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said when they arrived, they found 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. Mosley Jr. was sent to a hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, detectives with the police department said they identified 23-year-old Kevion Martese Edgerton as a suspect. Edgerton turned himself into the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with first degree murder.