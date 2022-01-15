1 dead following car crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead as a result of a car crash in Laurens County Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 9:40 p.m. on US 76 near Chestnut Ridge Road.

SCHP said the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 76 and the driver and passenger of a 2009 Dodge Charger were traveling west on US 76. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer traveled left of center and hit the occupants in the Dodge Charger head-on.

The Dodge Charger occupants were both injured and flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital, troopers said. The Chevrolet Trailblazer driver was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

