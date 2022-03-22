UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed following a Tuesday morning crash in Union County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US176 at Farrow Road around 11:25 a.m.

Troopers said two people in a 2000 Buick sedan were traveling north on Farrow Road while two adults and a 2-year-old were traveling west on US176 in a Honda sedan.

The Buick failed to yield right of way at a stop sign and hit the Honda, SCHP said. The driver of the Buick and the Honda were both taken to a hospital with injuries.

The other adult and the 2-year-old were also taken to the hospital, according to troopers. The right-front passenger of the Buick died following the crash.

Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by SCHP.