GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner has identified the victim following a crash that happened in Greenville County on Saturday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to 2518 White Horse Road around 1:45 p.m.

According to troopers, a 2005 Hyundai SUV was trying to turn left from I-185 onto US-25. A 2014 Ford-F 350 Pickup truck was driving south on US-25. The Hyundai SUV failed to yield right away and was hit by the Ford-F 350 pickup truck.

According to the coroner, the driver and a passenger of the Hyundai SUV were taken to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the vehicle died from their injuries.

The coroner has identified the victim as Ronald Eugene Smith, 71, of Mexico. An autopsy report is scheduled for Monday.