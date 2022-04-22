GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on Sulphur Springs Road at Hunts Bridge Road.

Troopers said a 2017 Honda Accord and a 1997 Honda CRV were traveling north on Sulphur Springs Road while a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south.

The Nissan Pathfinder hit the Honda CRV head-on, according to troopers.

The driver of the Honda CRV was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Troopers said the Honda Accord swirled to avoid the crash and hit a drainage grade. The driver was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT team.