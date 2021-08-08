1 dead following crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash in Spartanburg County Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:10 a.m. on Cooley Springs School Road near Turner Road.

Troopers said the driver of an International Box Truck was traveling south on Cooley Springs School Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was uninjured, according to SCHP.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

