1 dead following crash on I-85 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died following a crash on Interstate 85 in Cherokee County Sunday.

The crash happened at 5:03 a.m. on I-85 northbound near mile marker 101.

Troopers said the driver of a Nissan was traveling north on I-85, when they drove off the right side of the road and hit an unoccupied, disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured. The passenger was injured and was taken to the hospital.

The passenger died at the hospital on Monday, according to troopers. Their identity has not been released.