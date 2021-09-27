Woman dies following crash on SC 14 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died following a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:22 p.m. on SC 14 near Owl’s Nest Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford pickup was traveling east on SC 14 while the driver of a Lotus Coup was traveling south. The driver of the Ford pickup traveled left of center and hit the Lotus Coup head on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Lotus Coup died at the hospital, troopers said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Len Foongpeng, 69, of Landrum.

The driver of the Ford pickup, Joe Dean Smith, 77, was charged with traveling left of center.