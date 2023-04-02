ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man was shot after a domestic altercation Saturday evening.

According to the coroner’s office, officials responded to a report of a man that had been shot near the intersection of Tribble Street and North Murray Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

The coroner said the man was treated on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Reenan Jamal Smith, 35, of New York.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Smith arrived from New York Saturday to visit family and was involved in a domestic altercation with a known acquaintance.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public, according to the coroner.

Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the Anderson Police Department.