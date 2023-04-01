SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that one person is dead after a motorcycle and a car collided on Saturday night.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Highway 221 North near Peach Valley Drive.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the driver of the 2014 Subaru Forester was injured and was transported to a medical facility for their injuries. The Subaru Forester was carrying four passengers in the vehicle who were not injured.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Subaru Forester was driving north on Highway 221 and tried to turn left from Highway 221 onto Peach Valley Road. The driver of a 2022 Honda motorcycle was driving south and hit the Saburu Fosterer.

The coroner has identified the driver of the motorcycle as Karl Wayne Moore, 22, of Pacolet. Moore was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

The driver of the Subaru Forester was charged with failure to yield right-of-way.