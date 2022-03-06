GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Nations Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Ford SUV was driving north on Nations Road when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver passed away at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Tyrod Elisha Mays, 52, of Hodges.