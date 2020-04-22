1 dead following vehicle fire in hotel parking lot on Pelham Rd, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning that left one person dead.

Deputies said officers responded at about 3 a.m. to the Extended Stay America parking lot, located on Pelham Road, for a reported vehicle fire.

After the fire was extinguished, a man’s body was found in the driver’s seat, deputies said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.