10 yo dies in 2-vehicle crash near Inman

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A ten-year-old died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford pickup was traveling north on Little Mountain Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when they struck a 2002 Buick sedan that was turning onto Little Mountain Rd. from Hampton Rd. The driver of the Buick was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

A passenger in the Buick, identified as 10-year-old Kylen James Medlock, of Inman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, December 6.