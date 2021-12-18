1 dead in 3-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a three-vehicle crash in Greenville County Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at 1:57 p.m. on U.S. Highway 276 near Burgess Avenue just over one mile north of Greenville.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the driver of a Cadillac Escalade was traveling west on Hwy 276 when they struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that was turning south onto the highway from a private drive. Bolt said after the initial collision, the Elantra then struck an unoccupied Toyota Prius that was parked.

The driver of the Elantra was entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated. They were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

No one else was injured in the collision. Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.