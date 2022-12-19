A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County Monday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened on SC Highway 702 just north of Ninety Six around 8:39 a.m. Monday.

Trooper Bolt said the driver of a 2022 Nissan Kicks was stopped at a stop sign on Frazier Road and then entered the intersection, striking the driver of a 2007 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling west on Hwy 702.

The crash caused the Jeep to then strike a 2018 Kenworth tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Reggie Lamar Miller, 73, of Ninety Six, died as a result of the collision. The other two drivers were uninjured in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.