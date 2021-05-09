1 dead in 4-vehicle collision on Hwy 123, troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is injured following a four-vehicle crash near Easley on Hwy 123 Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the incident happened on U.S. Hwy 123 near Turner Hill Road one mile north of Easley at 2:22 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said that the driver of a 2013 Nissan Sedan was traveling south on Hwy 123 and failed to yield the right of way when they turned eastbound in front of a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle, which were traveling north.

Both motorcyclists were ejected from their vehicle. Neither were wearing helmets, Bolt said.

The driver of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kawasaki was injured and was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The collision also caused the Nissan Sedan to strike another vehicle, a 2005 Toyota minivan, that was stopped at a red light on Turner Hill Road.

No one in the sedan or minivan were injured in the incident.