ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday morning following a shooting at an Anderson apartment complex, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Double Oak Court.

20-year-old Cormyus Kyree Dennis died shortly afterward at the hospital while being treated for gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot during an altercation at the apartment complex,” the coroner’s office said.

The death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

The Anderson Police Department and Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating.