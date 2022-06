ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday afternoon in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Westinghouse Road near McCrary Road around 3:45 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were responding to the scene and that one person had died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

