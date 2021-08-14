1 dead in collision on SC Hwy 14, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle crash on SC Highway 14 Saturday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Master Trooper David Jones, the collision happened on SC Hwy 14 at the North Blackstock Road intersection around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Jones said the driver of a 2012 Kia sedan was attempting to cross over Hwy 14 from N. Blackstock Road when they were struck in the passenger side by a 2014 Honda sedan that was traveling west on the highway.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 67-year-old Laurent “Larry” Paul Dietz, of Landrum.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Caroling Highway Patrol.