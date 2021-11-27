1 dead in collision on White Horse Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died on Saturday following a collision on White Horse Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened at 6:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Master Trooper Miller said the driver of a 2021 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on White Horse Road near East Bourne Road when they struck a 2006 Nissan Titan that was turning into a private driveway coming from north White Horse Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was ejected from the vehicle. They were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Nissan has been charged with ‘failure to yield the right of way’.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.