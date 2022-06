COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Cowpens.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the two-car crash happened on North Main Street and Love Springs Road.

The coroner said 77-year-old Gladys Mae Mullinax of Gaffney died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Cowpens Police Department.