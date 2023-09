OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 11 in Oconee County.

The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection with Mountain Road and Critter Road around 2:30 p.m.

The Oconee County Coroner said 41-year-old Dustin Tyler Abercrombie, of Seneca, died from his injuries at the scene.

According to the coroner, Abercrombie was driving a motor scooter when the crash happened.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.