1 dead in crash on Chesnee Hwy. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-221 (Chesnee Highway) near Cherokee Circle shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to turn on to Chesnee Highway from a private driveway when it was hit by a car headed southbound.

The car then went into oncoming traffic and was struck head-on by a Chevrolet SUV, highway patrol said.

The driver of the car died from their injuries at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the car and the driver of the Chevrolet SUV were both taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Neither the driver nor passenger in the Honda SUV were hurt in the crash. The Honda driver was charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way, according to Highway Patrol.