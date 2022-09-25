GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in northern Greenville County.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Geer Highway near Circle Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was making a left turn on to Geer Highway from Circle Drive when it was hit by an SUV headed eastbound.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where she later died, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

The driver of the SUV was injured but was not taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.