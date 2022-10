SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash late Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Reidville Road near Freys Drive.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a car headed eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the car died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.