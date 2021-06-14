1 dead in dirt bike crash on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash involving a dirt bike Monday along Augusta Road in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened near the corner of Augusta Road and Bessie Road shortly after 5:00pm.

The dirt bike’s rider was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash, the coroner said.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Brenden Chase Jaesen Turmon.

The coroner’s office said the dirt bike was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the crash happened.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.