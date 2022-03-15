EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – One person was dead and another hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. on Eddie Avenue.

Officers said they found one man dead and another hurt when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time and they are still searching for any suspects in the case.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.