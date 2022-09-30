ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A person died in Asheville on Friday following a fatal crash Asheville Police Department says.

The crash happened in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway around 1:16 p.m.

Investigators say a 2000 Saturn was traveling westbound on Patton Avenue when for unknown reasons, the driver crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic and collided with a 2010 Ford Van.

The passenger of the 2000 Saturn, Julia Gantt, 90, died at the scene.

The driver of the 200 Saturn was taken to the hospital.

Nobody inside the van was hurt.