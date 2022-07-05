A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Monday after driving off of an Upstate highway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened on Highway 25 near Kermit Watson Blvd. around 8:05 a.m. Monday morning.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota was traveling north on Highway 25 when they crossed the center line, went left off of the roadway where they struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.