EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was dead in a fire Friday evening in Easley.

Fire at apartment on East Terrace Drive in Easley, S.C., July 22, 2022 (WSPA Photo)

The fire broke out at the East Terrace Apartments on East Terrace Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The Easley Fire Department said the fire broke out in a second floor apartment.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Two firefighters were also treated for heat-related injuries and are expected to be OK.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.