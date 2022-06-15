CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Coroner said the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on North Limestone Street. A resident called Cherokee County 9-1-1 in reference to the shooting.

According to the coroner, Gaffney police arrived and found a man shot on the living room floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Quentin Eugene McDowell of Gaffney.

The Gaffney Police Department is investigating the shooting at this time.