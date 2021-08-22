1 dead in Gaffney night club shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a shooting at a night club in Gaffney Sunday morning, the Cherokee County Coroner said.

According to a release from Coroner Dennis Fowler, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Roberto Marquis Porter Jr.

Fowler said Porter was shot outside of Club Apex at 114 Birnie Street in downtown Gaffney around 12:50 a.m. Sunday following an altercation.

Porter Jr. was located by police in a parking lot across the street from the club. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

