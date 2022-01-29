1 dead in Greenville Co. collision

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday following a collision on SC Hwy 14 near Simpsonville, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened around 2:02 p.m. Saturday on SC Hwy 14 near Holly Trace roughly two miles north of Simpsonville.

Ridgeway said the driver of 2018 Ford pickup was traveling south on Hwy 14 when they crossed the center line, striking the driver of a 2011 Volkswagen SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV was entrapped and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

