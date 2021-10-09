1 dead in Greenville Co. collision

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County Sunday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being 85-year-old Nella Gilreath Wynn, of Greenville.

The coroner’s report states that Wynn was making a left turn at the intersection of Buncombe Road and Shaw Street when a collision occurred with another vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Wynn was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Further details of the collision have not yet been reported. The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store