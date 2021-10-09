1 dead in Greenville Co. collision

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County Sunday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being 85-year-old Nella Gilreath Wynn, of Greenville.

The coroner’s report states that Wynn was making a left turn at the intersection of Buncombe Road and Shaw Street when a collision occurred with another vehicle around 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Wynn was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Further details of the collision have not yet been reported. The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.